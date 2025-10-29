Microsoft Azure and 365 down for thousands of users, Downdetector reports

(Microsoft's Azure and its suite of productivity software were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com. While Azure was not working for around 16,600 users, Microsoft 365 was down for around 9,000 users, Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed.

Microsoft Azure is the tech giant's cloud platform, and thus any outage it experiences not only affects the company alone, but several of its other clients.

The tech giant noted on its Azure status page that teams are investigating issues affecting its Azure Front Door service and are working to resolve access disruptions

"We are investigating an issue with the Azure Portal where customers may be experiencing issues accessing the portal," Azure said. Also Read | Microsoft Azure down: What caused the outage? Which services are affected?

It also said that users may not be able to access Microsoft 365 admin center and might also experience delays while accessing other services. Some are also facing issues with add-ins and network connectivity in Outlook, as per a Reuters report.

Microsoft said it was reviewing the reports. Later, in a statement, Microsoft 365 said that it has “identified a recent configuration change to a portion of Azure infrastructure which we believe is causing the impact.”

This has also caused outage for other websites like Starbucks, Kroger, and Costco. Also Read | Snapchat down: Users complain about losing friends and streaks vanishing after AWS outage

On Downdetector, users reported issues with Office 365, Minecraft, X-Box Live, Copilot and many other services.

This news comes a week after Amazon's Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced an outage issue, causing disruption in services of major websites like Reddit and Snapchat.

Microsoft’s Azure troubles came just hours before the company was set to release its quarterly earnings report, and just over a week after a massive outage of Amazon’s cloud computing service took down a broad range of online services, including social media, gaming, food delivery, streaming and financial platforms. Amazon is the dominant provider of cloud computing services but Microsoft ranks second, ahead of Google, in most markets.

Alaska Airlines' web, app down Alaska Airlines said on Wednesday that its website and app were down, just days after a tech outage grounded flights across the US.

The carrier attributed the latest disruption to a global outage on Microsoft’s Azure platform, which has affected several key systems, including its website.