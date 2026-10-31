Microsoft, BMW introduce voluntary exit offers: How paying employees to quit could help firms retain committed workers

As major companies such as Microsoft and BMW introduce voluntary exit programmes, new research suggests that offering employees financial incentives to leave could help businesses reshape their workforces while retaining employees who are more committed to their organisations.

The approach, commonly known as a pay-to-quit or voluntary exit scheme, allows eligible employees to accept financial compensation in exchange for leaving their jobs. Research indicates that such programmes could help employers identify workers who are more inclined to move on while encouraging those who choose to stay to demonstrate greater commitment and work effort.

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A study published in the Journal of Management Accounting Research examined how employees' attachment to their organisations influences their decisions to accept financial incentives to quit.

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The research was conducted by Leslie Berger and Lan Guo of Wilfrid Laurier University, Kelsey Matthews of the University of Waterloo, and Bradley Ruffle of McMaster University in Canada.

Employees with weaker organisational ties more likely to leave The researchers examined how employees' identification with an organisation affected their willingness to accept financial incentives to resign.

The findings indicated that employees with weaker organisational attachment were more likely to accept the offers, while those with a strong sense of belonging generally preferred to remain, irrespective of the financial incentive.

The payments appeared to have the greatest influence on employees whose attachment to their organisations fell between these two groups.

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Interestingly, the researchers also found that employees who rejected the exit offers subsequently demonstrated greater work effort than before. This suggests that voluntary exit programmes could influence not only workforce composition but also the behaviour of employees who decide to stay.

A separate study published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics in 2026 examined the responses of 1,000 participants in an online experiment.

Participants who rejected a small financial payment to quit completed 33% more tasks than those in a control group. However, researchers could not conclusively establish whether the higher productivity resulted from rejecting the payment or reflected participants' existing motivation. The findings therefore suggest a possible relationship rather than proof of a direct causal link.

Microsoft's voluntary exit offer Microsoft announced a voluntary exit programme on October 26 for eligible employees in participating teams across India, the US, the UK and Canada.

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In a company blog post, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said the initiative would provide financial assistance and career-planning resources to employees considering opportunities outside the company.

The programme covers employees at level 70 and below in participating teams. Eligibility will depend on business priorities, customer commitments and workforce requirements.

According to a PTI report, approximately 60,000 employees globally were eligible, including workers in India. Microsoft has around 23,000 employees in the country.

Eligible employees in India reportedly have until December 1 to make their decision. The package is understood to include one month's base salary for every completed year of service, health insurance and career-transition support.

Microsoft has described the initiative as a time-limited programme to help participating business units adapt their workforce to changing requirements.

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BMW's severance programme faces IT disruption German automaker BMW has also introduced a voluntary severance programme as part of its broader cost-reduction strategy.

However, the initiative encountered an IT disruption after a large number of employees attempted to access their personalised offers through the company's internal human resources portal.

According to German publications Handelsblatt and Automobilwoche, approximately 40,000 eligible employees attempted to view their individual offers.

A BMW spokesperson told Automobilwoche that the portal experienced high usage after employees received notifications about the programme.

BMW aims to eliminate around 8,000 positions in Germany by the end of 2027, excluding employees directly involved in production. The company also plans to reduce departments and associated management positions by 20% by mid-2027.

Can paying employees to leave benefit companies? Voluntary exit programmes can help businesses reduce workforce costs and restructure operations without resorting to compulsory layoffs. However, their financial benefits depend on several factors, including severance expenses, replacement costs and the skills of departing employees.

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Companies also face the risk of losing experienced workers whose contribution is difficult to replace.

The research suggests that financial incentives may help distinguish between employees who are already considering leaving and those who remain committed to their organisations. However, the effectiveness of these programmes will depend on how they are designed and implemented.

For Microsoft and BMW, the eventual impact will depend on employee participation, the number of departures and the ability of the companies to maintain productivity with a reshaped workforce.

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