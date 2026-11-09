Microsoft buyouts: ‘Concerned workers’ write open letter to management, urge rethink of ‘speed-at-all-costs’ AI push

A group of current and former employees, who described themselves as ‘Concerned Microsoft Workers’, have written an open letter to Microsoft management, which recently rolled out a buyout for around 66,000 of its staff, amid an aggressive AI push.

In the letter, they have raised concerns over the company's aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) expansion, questioning its impact on workplace conditions, employment security, customer safety and the environment.

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Employees criticise speed-at-all-costs approach to AI According to The New York Times, which first reported the development, the letter criticised what the employees described as Microsoft's 'speed-at-all-costs' approach to AI development and deployment. The letter also calls for employees to have a stronger voice in decisions concerning the adoption and implementation of AI technologies.

According to the NYT, the letter began doing the rounds before the October 26 buyout announcement. It asks Microsoft to involve employees in decisions about how AI is built and used, and to stop linking AI use to rewards or reprimands.

They also pointed to growing dissatisfaction within the organisation, citing increased workloads, frequent restructuring exercises and uncertainty over the future of jobs as Microsoft accelerates its investments in AI.

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The letter also calls for employees to have a greater say in how AI is developed and deployed.

Microsoft buyouts On October 26, Microsoft introduced a new Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) to eligible employees. According to Microsoft, the offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support.

The offer is available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States at level 70 and below.

Employees offered a buyout have until December 9 to decide, and those who accept will leave on December 31. They will receive a minimum of eight weeks of base pay, and the size of the payment varies by job level and tenure.

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Microsoft laid off 10,000 workers in 2023, and more than 15,000 in 2025. This spring, about 8,600 US employees were offered a retirement-age buyout, and about 30 percent accepted it.

At its peak, Microsoft's employee count stood at 228,000 full-time employees, which it maintained across fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Microsoft has conducted multiple waves of workforce reductions and restructuring as part of an ongoing shift toward AI, with the headcount as of the end of June standing at 223,000.

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