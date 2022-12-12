Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Microsoft buys stake in London Stock Exchange

1 min read . 05:56 PM ISTSteve Goldstein
LSE shares jumped over 4% in early trade

Microsoft on Monday said it was investing in the London Stock Exchange in a deal that will see the stock exchange use the software giant’s data and cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft MSFT, -0.80% is going to buy a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange LSEG, 4.00% — valued at £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) using Friday’s closing price — from Blackstone BX, -0.72% and Thomson Reuters TRI, -0.14%, which hold a stake from the Refinitiv deal. In addition, Scott Guthrie, who is an executive vice president of cloud and artificial intelligence, will join the LSE as a board member.

Microsoft MSFT, -0.80% is going to buy a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange LSEG, 4.00% — valued at £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) using Friday’s closing price — from Blackstone BX, -0.72% and Thomson Reuters TRI, -0.14%, which hold a stake from the Refinitiv deal. In addition, Scott Guthrie, who is an executive vice president of cloud and artificial intelligence, will join the LSE as a board member.

LSE shares jumped over 4% in early trade.

Over the next three years, the LSE will be spending an additonal between £250 million and £300 million, which will hit EBITDA margins by between 50 and 100 basis points. The LSE will commit to spending at least $2.8 billion with Microsoft on cloud consumption.

