There is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, terming cloud a ‘big game changer’. He made these remarks while addressing Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Nadella is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators, and students during his India visit, according to the news agency PTI.

During his address on Tuesday, he listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helped in driving economic growth. He also noted the ‘tremendous momentum in cloud adoption'.

"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella, as quoted by PTI.

Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

Earlier in October 2022, Satya Nadella formally received the Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian award in India -- from India’s consul general T.V Nagendra Prasad in San Fransisco, US.

“It’s an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more," said Nadella after receiving the award.

He also discussed the critical role digital technology plays in empowering inclusive growth in India.

The discussion with Prasad focused on India’s growth trajectory and the country’s potential to be a global political and technology leader, according to Microsoft.

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change," said Nadella, adding that “the next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organisations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience".

