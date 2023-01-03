Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls cloud a 'big game changer'2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week.
There is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, terming cloud a ‘big game changer’. He made these remarks while addressing Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.