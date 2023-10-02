Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in US antitrust trial against Google today
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to testify in the US Justice Department's antitrust trial against Google, highlighting the search giant's hold on the market. The government claims Google paid billions to be the default search engine on devices, boosting its advertising profits.
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella is expected to testify today (2nd October) as part of the US Justice Department’s antitrust trial against Google.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message