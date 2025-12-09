Microsoft, Cognizant and Intel Chiefs meet PM Modi in efforts to boost AI adoption in India — Here's what we know

US-based global technology giants Microsoft, Cognizant, and Intel's Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, in efforts to boost the artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the country.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar, along with Chairman and Managing Director S Rajesh Varrier, and Intel Corporation CEO Lip-Bu Tan had an individual meeting with PM Modi to discuss AI, technology and upcoming investments in India.

Microsoft's Mega $17.5 billion investment After Tuesday's meeting with PM Modi, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a social media post on X, disclosed that the US-based technology giant is committing its largest-ever investment in Asia as the company plans to invest $17.5 billion.

Microsoft plans to develop the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for artificial intelligence (AI), which are essential for India's future AI ambitions.

“Had a very productive discussion with Mr Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia,” said PM Modi, responding to Nadella's post on X. “The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet,” he said.

Modi's meeting with Congnizant PM Modi also has a meeting with Congnizant's CEO Ravi Kumar and the company's Chairman and Managing Director S Rajesh Varrier, where they discussed the company's partnership with India in futuristic sectors.

“Had a wonderful meeting with Mr Ravi Kumar S and Mr Rajesh Varrier. India welcomes Cognizant's continued partnership in futuristic sectors. Our youth's focus on AI and skilling sets the tone for a vibrant collaboration ahead,” said PM Modi in his post on X.

In the meeting, the company executives discussed boosting the AI adoption in India along with advancing education and skill development in the country to, in turn, boost India's AI capabilities and productivity.

“Our CEO also reaffirmed to the Prime Minister Cognizant’s continued commitment to India and apprised him of our plans to expand into emerging cities to promote equitable growth and talent development,” the company said in a post on X.

Intel and India's semiconductor vision Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his meeting with global tech giant Intel's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lip-Bu Tan, welcomed the US-based firm's commitment to the country's semiconductor journey.

“Glad to have met Mr Lip-Bu Tan. India welcomes Intel’s commitment to our semiconductor journey. I am sure Intel will have a great experience working with our youth to build an innovation-driven future for technology,” said Modi in his post on X.

Lip-Bu Tan, in his social media post on X, disclosed that the two talked about several topics related to technology, computing and the tremendous potential for India.

“I applaud the Prime Minister for putting in place a comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing policy and Intel is committed to support the India Semiconductor Mission,” said Intel CEO in his recent post.

These meetings come amid India attracting major investment commitments from other US big tech giants. Earlier in October, Microsoft's tech rival Google unveiled its $15 billion investment plan for a 1 gigawatt (GW) AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.