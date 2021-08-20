Microsoft Corporation invests $ 5 million in OYO

An extraordinary general meeting of Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd (OYO), which runs the OYO Rooms chain of hotels, on July 16 approved issue of the equity shares and Series F2 compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (Series F2 CCCPS) for "an aggregate consideration amounting to rupee equivalent of USD 4,971,650 to Microsoft Corporation on a private placement basis", as per an RoC filing by the company.

