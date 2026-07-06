Microsoft cuts 4,800 jobs, as Xbox unit downsizes and plans to spin off four gaming studios

Microsoft has initiated what industry insiders are calling the largest single layoff cycle in gaming history, cutting 4,800 jobs, 2.1% of its workforce, on Monday, July 6, according to a CNBC report. Xbox division is reportedly losing about one-fifth of its staff amid Microsoft's latest push to cut costs in the artificial intelligence era.
“The way technology is built, deployed, and used is transforming faster than at any point in my time here,” Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s chief people officer and a 27-year company veteran, wrote in a message to employees.
Xbox is cutting 3,200 people through fiscal year 2027, the division's CEO Asha Sharma said in an email.
wrote in an email to division employees, noting that 1,600 roles would be axed on Monday. The other 1,600 exiting is on top of the companywide total of 4,800 leaving immediately.
“I recognize that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges,” Sharma wrote. “Unfortunately, it is not possible to make all the necessary changes in a single day.”
The cuts amount to 20% of Xbox employees leaving, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named in order to discuss internal changes.
“We will return to growth in 2027,” Sharma wrote.
The massive restructuring also puts five of Microsoft's first-party development studios on the chopping block through forced sales or outright closures, a Tech Times report said.
Ninja Theory: The Cambridge-based developer behind the Hellblade franchise was informed of its closure on June 15, shockingly just nine days after its team presented a new series entry at the Xbox Games Showcase.
Compulsion Games & Double Fine Productions: Both the Peabody Award-winning Montreal studio (South of Midnight, We Happy Few) and Tim Schafer’s renowned San Francisco developer are currently in closure or buyout negotiations.
Undead Labs: The studio behind the highly anticipated State of Decay 3, which employs roughly 110 people, is currently under corporate review.
Arkane Lyon: The acclaimed studio responsible for Dishonored and Deathloop is reportedly facing closure. Consequently, the highly anticipated superhero action game, Marvel's Blade—which had already slipped from a 2026 launch to late 2027—faces outright cancellation. Microsoft has yet to officially confirm the details regarding Arkane Lyon.
Veteran gaming insiders, including George Broussard, noted that the combined scale of these cuts across corporate positions and five distinct studios marks a grim, unprecedented milestone for the global gaming industry.
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