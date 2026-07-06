Microsoft cuts 4,800 jobs, as Xbox unit downsizes and plans to spin off four gaming studios

Microsoft has initiated what industry insiders are calling the largest single layoff cycle in gaming history, cutting 4,800 jobs, 2.1% of its workforce, on Monday, July 6, according to a CNBC report. Xbox division is reportedly losing about one-fifth of its staff amid Microsoft's latest push to cut costs in the artificial intelligence era.

“The way technology is built, deployed, and used is transforming faster than at any point in my time here,” Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s chief people officer and a 27-year company veteran, wrote in a message to employees.

Xbox to cut 3,200 jobs

Xbox is cutting 3,200 people through fiscal year 2027, the division's CEO Asha Sharma said in an email.

wrote in an email to division employees, noting that 1,600 roles would be axed on Monday. The other 1,600 exiting is on top of the companywide total of 4,800 leaving immediately.

“I recognize that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges,” Sharma wrote. “Unfortunately, it is not possible to make all the necessary changes in a single day.”

The cuts amount to 20% of Xbox employees leaving, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named in order to discuss internal changes.

“We will return to growth in 2027,” Sharma wrote.