Microsoft continues layoff, cuts about 1,000 jobs: Report2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 02:12 PM IST
Amid economic slowdown Microsoft Corporation joined another technology companies by laying off about 1000 employees across multiple departments
Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest US technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.