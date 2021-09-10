Microsoft Corp. is abandoning plans to fully reopen its headquarters and other U.S. sites early next month and won’t set a new date, for now, given uncertainty around Covid-19.

“We’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance," the software giant said in a blog post. Instead, Microsoft said it would move to a 30-day “transition period" approach and notify staff with lead time when offices are slated to generally reopen.

Microsoft in August said it was delaying the full reopening of its U.S. offices from possibly September to at least Oct. 4 because of fluid conditions around the pandemic. At the time, Microsoft also said it would require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and any guests entering its U.S. facilities, joining tech companies such as Google and Facebook Inc. that are requiring all employees at their domestic campuses to be vaccinated.

Several big tech companies have already delayed office reopenings to next year. Apple Inc. last month said its U.S. corporate offices wouldn’t fully reopen until at least January. Amazon.com Inc. earlier that month announced similar plans.

