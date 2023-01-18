Microsoft eliminates roles in some areas, but will hire in 'strategic areas'

"We will continue to invest in strategic areas for our future, meaning we are allocating both our capital and talent to areas of secular growth and long-term competitiveness for the company, while divesting in other areas. These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts," said Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in a blog.

