Laura Williams, who spent nearly 24 years at Microsoft, learnt that she was being laid off while conducting a training session for engineers on using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to prepare technical documentation.

The former principal knowledge engineering manager recounted the experience in a LinkedIn post, highlighting the irony of receiving the news while teaching colleagues how to incorporate AI into their work.

Williams shared she was delivering a 90-minute training session to engineering teams when an invitation to a meeting titled "High Priority Business Update" appeared on Microsoft Teams. The meeting turned out to be the one in which she was informed that her employment was ending.

"The invitation for the 'High Priority Business Update' Teams meeting where I was laid off arrived while I was in the middle of delivering a 90-minute training to engineering teams about how they could use AI tooling to create their own documentation," Williams wrote.

She reflected on the coincidence, adding, “That seems like pretty emphatic terminal punctuation to a 24-year career in software documentation.”

View full Image View full Image Laura Williams' LinkedIn post

Williams worked in software documentation and content leadership roles at Microsoft's Seattle operations, spending more than two decades with the company. Her responsibilities included working with engineering teams to develop and maintain technical documentation for Microsoft's products and services.

According to her account, September 22 was the day she was informed about the layoff. Her official termination took effect the following day, September 23. The sudden development brought an end to a career spanning nearly 24 years at the technology company.

What did Laura Williams say in her farewell message? Despite the abrupt end to her employment, Williams struck a grateful tone in her farewell message, thanking colleagues, managers and teammates who had supported her during her time at Microsoft.

She particularly highlighted her work with the Intune and Purview documentation team, describing it as "one of my peak professional accomplishments".

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Concluding her message, she wrote, “It's time to ROLL CREDITS!”

Williams' account does not establish that AI was the reason behind her layoff. Neither does it confirm that her responsibilities were replaced by AI.

Microsoft introduces voluntary exit offer amid AI investments Microsoft has introduced a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for around 60,000 employees as the technology giant looks to manage costs and restructure its workforce while continuing to pour billions of dollars into AI.

The programme, the first of its kind at Microsoft, is designed to reshape its global workforce without resorting to widespread job cuts. It is being extended to approximately a quarter of the company's employees at level 70 and below across selected teams worldwide.

Although Microsoft has not publicly disclosed which employees are eligible, Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that divisions including Xbox, Windows, Copilot and finance are participating in the programme.