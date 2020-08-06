Microsoft Corp is chasing a deal to buy all of TikTok's global business, including its operations in India and Europe, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing five people with knowledge of the talks.

TikTok parent ByteDance and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

TikTok faces a Sept. 15 deadline to either complete a sale of its U.S. operations to Microsoft or face a ban in the United States.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

