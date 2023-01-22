Microsoft faces the highest bar in tech

Even cutting 10,000 workers might have a limited impact. That is only one-quarter of the employees Microsoft added in the fiscal year that ended in June 2022, which included the company’s acquisition of Nuance Communications. In his email to employees announcing the layoffs, Mr. Nadella made clear that “we will continue to invest in strategic areas for our future," which includes the adoption of potentially expensive AI technology like ChatGPT across the company’s products.