Microsoft faces UK antitrust probe over Inflection AI ties
SummaryU.K. antitrust officials are weighing whether Microsoft’s partnership with Inflection AI and the hiring of former employees pose a threat to competition, the latest probe into the tech giant’s ties with artificial-intelligence startups.
