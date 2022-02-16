Global IT company asks employees to return to office as covid cases abate

Starting Feb. 28, Microsoft will give its employees 30 days to shift to a new stage of hybrid working which will bring more people onto its campuses.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Microsoft Corp. said it would start bringing its employees back to the office at the end of this month, becoming the latest company to bet business can begin returning to normal, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus seems to be receding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft Corp. said it would start bringing its employees back to the office at the end of this month, becoming the latest company to bet business can begin returning to normal, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus seems to be receding.

Starting Feb. 28, Microsoft will give its employees 30 days to shift to a new stage of hybrid working which will bring more people onto its campuses. Who is required in the office and when will be decided by each team, said Chris Capossela, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer, in a blog post. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Starting Feb. 28, Microsoft will give its employees 30 days to shift to a new stage of hybrid working which will bring more people onto its campuses. Who is required in the office and when will be decided by each team, said Chris Capossela, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer, in a blog post. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Our approach to hybrid embraces schedule flexibility as standard for most roles and provides employees with the opportunity to determine how and where they work best, while making sure an individual’s plans align to the team agreements set with their manager," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft and other tech giants have struggled with how soon to bring employees back to offices, and previous deadlines were pushed back. In September, Microsoft scrapped a goal of reopening on Oct. 4 because Covid-19’s delta variant was raging. That was followed by the even-more-contagious omicron variant.

The Redmond, Washington-based company, which has said it will remain a flexible workplace, has told employees that they’ll be able to work from home up to half the week without discussing it with managers.

Those who want to work remotely more often will have to seek approval. As part of the reopening, Microsoft will begin admitting visitors and guests to its campuses and restart services like its shuttle buses and ride-sharing options, Capossela said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With inputs from agencies