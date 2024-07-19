Microsoft global outage: ‘We regret…’— IndiGo, SpiceJet offer manual check-in services as glitch hits airlines hard

Microsoft global outage: Many airlines issue notices about the glitch and some have set up manual check-in facilities at airports.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published19 Jul 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Microsoft global outage: Many airlines have issued advisories for travellers amid interrupted services.
Microsoft global outage: Many airlines have issued advisories for travellers amid interrupted services.

The check-in systems at Mumbai and Delhi airports are down for airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet Airlines owing to Microsoft's global outage, according to reports.

Windows 10 users across the globe have been impacted by massive outages due to the new Crowdstrike update. The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages. Following the global outage, many airline companies have issued advisory on their official X handles.

 

Indigo has requested travellers to avoid making multiple bookings and assured a solution to the ongoing issue.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: As systems are impacted globally due to ongoing issues with Microsoft Azure, we kindly request you to refrain from making multiple booking attempts during this time. We are working closely with Microsoft to resolve the issue and appreciate your patience,” Indigo posted on X.

 

Spicejet has set up manual check-in facilities across airports.

“#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports,” the airline wrote on its X handle.

 

Spicejet also asked travellers to arrive early at the airport and apologised for the inconvenience.

“We kindly request passengers with upcoming travel plans to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to complete check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly. Thank you for your patience and co-operation during this time,” it said.

 

Air India, too, has acknowledged the impact of the Microsoft outage.

“Customer Advisory-Our digital systems have been impacted temporarily due to the current Microsoft outage resulting in delays. We regret the inconvenience caused and request our guests to plan their travel accordingly,” the airline said.

 

Due to the outage, booking, check-in, and other services remained unavailable for Akasa Airlines. The airline plans to set up manual check-in services.

“Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable,” Akasa Air tweeted.

 

"Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check in at our counters," it added.

 

Vistara, too, apologised for the inconvenience caused by the infrastructural glitch.

 

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 03:37 PM IST
