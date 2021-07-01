Microsoft, Google get ready for new battle after ending their 5-year cease-fire

Under the peace treaty, only once all the efforts laid out in the accord have been exhausted could one company take its grievance to regulators. By last year, Microsoft had spoken with U.K. officials and regulators in some U.S. states about the ad-tech issue. A 2020 report about Google by the U.K.’s competition authority states that Microsoft expressed concerns that Google doesn’t update its SA360 technology with Bing’s latest features, which reduces the amount of money advertisers spend on Bing. Microsoft also said that Google provides quicker bid information to book ads on its website than on Bing. The U.K. conversations were in response to questions put to Microsoft, which was allowed in the agreement with Google, said a person familiar with the matter. Microsoft declined to comment on the terms under which it spoke to the U.S. states. An antitrust suit from states led by Colorado against Google notes that Search Ads 360 enables a sophisticated type of automated auction technology used to optimize bids only for Google “while withholding equivalent interoperability from Microsoft." The Redmond, Washington-based software maker has said Google refused to change anything, while Google officials said the company is working to make the product better for customers.