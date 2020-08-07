Microsoft, Google’s game streaming platforms violate App Store guidelines: Apple

NEW DELHI: Apple has said that the upcoming game streaming services from Google and Microsoft violate the company’s rules for apps on the App Store. In a statement, first reported by Business Insider, the company said it’s happy to allow Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud services to run on the App Store as long as the individual games are submitted to Apple for review.

"Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search. In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store," the company said in its statement.

Essentially, what Apple is saying is that Stadia and xCloud function like game stores of their own. As a result, Apple won’t know what games run on iPhones through these services and whether they violate the App Store’s terms, which is why the two services violate the company’s App Store guidelines.

Apple was recently questioned by a US Congressional subcommittee for the power it wields over apps running on iPhones and its other products. While the company argued that it has plenty of competition on the market, the lawmakers didn’t seem satisfied with chief executive Tim Cook’s answers.

Microsoft has already hit back at Apple and condemned its practices. "Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass," the company said in a statement to The Verge.

Stadia and xCloud are game streaming services that have often been heralded as the future of gaming. The platforms allow consumers to play games without actually downloading them, or needing to set up expensive gaming equipment.

