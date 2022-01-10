In October, Facebook changed its name to Meta and said it would be repositioning the company around the metaverse. It said spending on the new unit for the effort would dent its total operating profit by around $10 billion in its 2021 results. The company said it plans to hire many more employees to build out its metaverse products, including 10,000 workers in Europe over the next five years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}