OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Microsoft in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion

Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc at about $16 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

An agreement could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the matter.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 a share, one of the people told Bloomberg, though the terms could still change.

Talks between Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance and Microsoft are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart, the report added.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout