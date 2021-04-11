Microsoft in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc at about $16 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 a share, one of the people told Bloomberg, though the terms could still change.

Talks between Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance and Microsoft are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart, the report added.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

