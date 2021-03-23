Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Microsoft in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion

Microsoft in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion

(FILES) In this file photo the logo of French headquarters of American multinational technology company Microsoft, is pictured outside on March 6, 2018 in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a Paris' suburb. - Microsoft has said a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China is exploiting previously unknown security flaws in its Exchange email services to steal data from business users. The company said the hacking group, which it has named "Hafnium", is a "highly skilled and sophisticated actor". In a blog post on March 2, 2021, Microsoft executive Tom Burt said the company had released updates to fix the security flaws, which apply to on-premises versions of the software rather than cloud-based versions, and urged customers to apply them. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)
1 min read . 07:45 AM IST Bloomberg

Discord reached out to potential buyers, and Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent

Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discord reached out to potential buyers, and Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself, one person said.

Representatives for Microsoft and Discord declined to comment. Venture Beat reported that Discord was in talks to sell itself earlier today.

