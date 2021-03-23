Microsoft in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion

Microsoft in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Discord reached out to potential buyers, and Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent
Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Discord reached out to potential buyers, and Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself, one person said.
Representatives for Microsoft and Discord declined to comment. Venture Beat reported that Discord was in talks to sell itself earlier today.
