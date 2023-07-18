Microsoft in talks to extend $69-billion deal with Activision; existing contract ends today2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Microsoft is in discussions to extend its acquisition contract with Activision Blizzard before it expires on July 18, in order to navigate remaining regulatory challenges for the $69 billion deal.
Microsoft is currently in discussions to extend its acquisition contract with video game company Activision Blizzard, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters. The existing contract is set to expire on July 18, and the extension aims to navigate the remaining regulatory challenges before finalising the $69-billion deal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×