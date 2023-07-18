Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Microsoft in talks to extend $69-billion deal with Activision; existing contract ends today

Microsoft in talks to extend $69-billion deal with Activision; existing contract ends today

2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:48 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Microsoft is in discussions to extend its acquisition contract with Activision Blizzard before it expires on July 18, in order to navigate remaining regulatory challenges for the $69 billion deal.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Microsoft is currently in discussions to extend its acquisition contract with video game company Activision Blizzard, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters. The existing contract is set to expire on July 18, and the extension aims to navigate the remaining regulatory challenges before finalising the $69-billion deal.

Although the contract's expiration does not automatically result in the collapse of the agreement, it grants both parties the option to withdraw from the transaction. Microsoft, the creator of the Xbox gaming console, is actively pursuing the contract extension to prevent any potential change of heart or the emergence of other potential buyers.

The details of the extension being negotiated, including potential financial advantages for Activision, remain undisclosed at this time. Both companies are working towards a mutually beneficial resolution, ensuring that the acquisition progresses smoothly and meets the necessary regulatory requirements.

The companies will engage in further negotiations to extend the deadline if an agreement is not reached by the end of July 18, the source further revealed. Microsoft and Activision have yet to provide a comment in response to requests for clarification to Reuters. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

This potential extension would grant the companies additional time to seek a regulatory resolution, specifically in Britain, the sole significant jurisdiction posing an obstacle to finalising this monumental acquisition within the gaming industry.

Microsoft and Activision are negotiating potential remedies with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which they hope will appease its antitrust concerns.

The country's antitrust regulator has argued that Microsoft's commitment to offer access to Activision's multi-billion dollar "Call of Duty" franchise to rival cloud gaming platforms would not effectively protect competition in the market. The CMA has agreed to extend its probe to Aug. 29 to allow for more negotiations with the companies.

Last week, Microsoft signed a pact to keep "Call of Duty" on Sony Group Corp's PlayStation console. Sony had been one of the deal's toughest critics, arguing that it could stifle consumer choice.

On July 14, a US appeals court rejected the US Federal Trade Commission's request to pause Microsoft's acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision. The decision removed one of the last obstacles to the acquisition closing.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 07:48 AM IST
