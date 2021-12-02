Bengaluru: Microsoft Corp has expanded its India Development Center (IDC) in the National Capital Region (NCR), the company said on Thursday. Over the past two decades, the Microsoft India Development Centre has been growing its footprint in India across cities like Hyderabad, followed by Bengaluru and most recently its third campus in Noida that was inaugurated in January this year.

Realizing the potential the NCR market holds for technology, Microsoft India Development Centre expanded its third facility in Noida’s KP Towers on 20 November.

The newest worksite is spread across 150,000 square feet and built to drive digital innovation through expanded teams in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), experiences and devices group, Microsoft digital teams, and the new gaming division have a growing presence in India.

“The KP Towers worksite reinforces Microsoft IDC’s commitment to finding global tech solutions through innovation in India. With an increased presence in NCR- the country’s emerging tech-hub- the facility aims to attract a rich tech talent pool from engineering and management institutions to better meet the needs of Microsoft’s customers and create a direct and indirect economic impact in the region," the company said in a statement.

“The expansion of the India Development Centre in Noida is our continued effort to empower every person and every organization on this planet to achieve more. We are set to trigger a new frontier in innovation as we continue to grow our presence across the country. The excellent facilities at the KP Towers workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world," said Rajiv Kumar, managing director, Microsoft India Development Centre.

Microsoft India Development Centre is one of Microsoft’s largest R&D centres outside the Redmond headquarters. Set up in Hyderabad in 1998, the centre drives Microsoft’s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services. With a presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and now NCR, IDC houses three technology groups and core engineering services, driving innovative work happening across Microsoft.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.