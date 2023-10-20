Microsoft India revenue rises 39% in FY23 on services boost
Net profit for the year rose 30% to ₹649 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 16.5% for the year to ₹1,411 crore.
Microsoft Corp. India Pvt. Ltd, the company responsible for sales and marketing of Microsoft products in the country, saw its operating revenue rise 39% to ₹19,229 crore in the year ended 31 March from the previous year, according to its regulatory filing with the ministry of corporate affairs’ registrar of companies on Thursday.