Microsoft investigates Outlook outage as users face issues
After more than 2,000 incidents of Microsoft Outlook outages emerged across North America, Microsoft Corp said it was investigating issues with the email service
Microsoft Corp said it was investigating issues with email service Outlook as users in North America faced problems with accessing, sending or searching emails on the platform.
