Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Microsoft investigates Outlook outage as users face issues

Microsoft investigates Outlook outage as users face issues

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST Reuters
Microsoft Corp has begun the investigation of recent Outlook outage that took place on Tuesday

After more than 2,000 incidents of Microsoft Outlook outages emerged across North America, Microsoft Corp said it was investigating issues with the email service

Microsoft Corp said it was investigating issues with email service Outlook as users in North America faced problems with accessing, sending or searching emails on the platform.

Microsoft Corp said it was investigating issues with email service Outlook as users in North America faced problems with accessing, sending or searching emails on the platform.

Also Read: Microsoft-OpenAI hosting an event today? What to expect

Also Read: Microsoft-OpenAI hosting an event today? What to expect

There were more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Outlook late Tuesday at about 23:10 ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

There were more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Outlook late Tuesday at about 23:10 ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The web monitoring firm showed that reports dropped to 351 incidents of people raising complaints as of 2:10 ET.

The web monitoring firm showed that reports dropped to 351 incidents of people raising complaints as of 2:10 ET.

Also Read: What is Bard? Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains the newly introduced AI chatbot

Also Read: What is Bard? Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains the newly introduced AI chatbot

"Users primarily hosted in the North American region attempting to access Outlook.com may be unable to send, receive, or search email. Additional functionality such as Calendar consumed by other services such as Microsoft Teams would also be affected," Microsoft said in an update on its status page.

"Users primarily hosted in the North American region attempting to access Outlook.com may be unable to send, receive, or search email. Additional functionality such as Calendar consumed by other services such as Microsoft Teams would also be affected," Microsoft said in an update on its status page.

Also Read: ChatGPT will lead to layoffs, but traders say they will be fine

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Also Read: ChatGPT will lead to layoffs, but traders say they will be fine

A "recent change" led to the issue and the company was working to restart portions of the affected infrastructure in order to restore service, Microsoft said in a tweet.

A "recent change" led to the issue and the company was working to restart portions of the affected infrastructure in order to restore service, Microsoft said in a tweet.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP