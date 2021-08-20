Microsoft invests $5 million in OYO, valuation hits $9.6 billion

The company, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital, among others, was also in the news earlier this year after a bankruptcy court ordered a corporate insolvency resolution process against its unit, Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt. Ltd, for a claim amount of ₹16 lakh. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal allowed the withdrawal of the insolvency case against Oyo last month.