NEW DELHI: Microsoft is finally ready to make its return to the Android market. The company, in a blog post today, announced that the Surface Duo will be launched globally at a starting price of $1,399 (around ₹1,04,000) on 10 September. The device is Microsoft’s Android-powered dual-screen smartphone that was announced last year.

Like many convertible laptops, the Surface Duo has a 360 degree hinge, which allows users to fold the device. Unlike foldable phones from Samsung and Huawei though, this one actually has two different displays — two 5.6-inch optical light emitting diode (OLED) displays with 4:3 aspect ratios. Together they make a single 8.1-inch form factor with 2700x1800 pixel resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

The displays are designed to work like multiple monitors on a Windows computers, giving it a more PC-like feel despite being a mobile device. The phone has an 11-megapixel camera on the back that supports 4K and HDR recording and electronic image stabilisation. This camera can be used for both regular imaging and video calls on the Surface Duo.

Like many Lumia phones of yore, the company seems to be ignoring the newest hardware again. The Duo has the Snapdragon 855 chipset from Qualcomm, 6GB of RAM and up to 256 GB storage. While the storage and RAM are up to current standards, the Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s flagship from last year, and the chipmaker has already moved to the 5G capable Snapdragon 865. Needless to say, the Surface Duo doesn’t support 5G connectivity either.

That said the specs may not matter if Microsoft can tune the software features well enough. The Android operating system itself has come a long way since the days Microsoft last battled in this space, meaning a Snapdragon 855 chipset may not be a bummer after all.

What’s perhaps more interesting is how the 3577 mAh battery will perform with two displays to power. Flagship phones like the Galaxy Fold have larger batteries. Microsoft is promising a day’s worth of battery life though.

It’s unclear when, or whether, the Surface Duo will make it to India, though Microsoft has been selling its newest Surface-branded laptops here. Like those devices, Microsoft’s target market for this phone remains the enterprise and business class users.

