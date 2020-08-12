Microsoft is returning to Android on 10 September with the Surface Duo

Like many Lumia phones of yore, the company seems to be ignoring the newest hardware again. The Duo has the Snapdragon 855 chipset from Qualcomm, 6GB of RAM and up to 256 GB storage. While the storage and RAM are up to current standards, the Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s flagship from last year, and the chipmaker has already moved to the 5G capable Snapdragon 865. Needless to say, the Surface Duo doesn’t support 5G connectivity either.