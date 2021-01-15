OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Microsoft joins other IT companies for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination
Individuals without smartphones would receive paper printed with QR codes containing the credentials, the companies said. (AFP)
Individuals without smartphones would receive paper printed with QR codes containing the credentials, the companies said. (AFP)

Microsoft joins other IT companies for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 01:36 PM IST Reuters

The project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, aims to help people get encrypted digital copies of their immunization records stored in a digital wallet of their choice

Tech giants including Microsoft Corp , Oracle Corp and healthcare companies Cigna Corp and Mayo Clinic are part of a coalition pushing for digital records of people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, aims to help people get encrypted digital copies of their immunization records stored in a digital wallet of their choice, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Individuals without smartphones would receive paper printed with QR codes containing the credentials, they said.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

In the United States, where vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have been authorized for emergency use, vaccinated individuals receive a vaccination card or printout.

The current system does not readily support convenient access, control and sharing of verifiable vaccination records, the companies said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout