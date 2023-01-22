Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 20163 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:46 AM IST
- The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index enters this crucial stretch amid a darkening backdrop that short-circuited a strong start to the year
US technology stocks are about to hit their next hurdle when earnings season for the most influential segment of the S&P 500 Index gets underway in the coming week: vanishing profits.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×