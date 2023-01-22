Microsoft kicks off tech earnings set to slump most since 2016

The concern, however, is that valuations are still far from cheap despite last year’s 33% tumble in the Nasdaq 100. The gauge is priced at about 21 times profits projected over the next 12 months, compared with an average of 20.5 for the past decade, and further estimate cuts would only make it look more expensive. The multiple bottomed at 17.7 in 2020 and at 11.3 in 2011, in the wake of the recession that ended in 2009.

