Microsoft's Director of Learning and Development (L&D), Jeff Bogdan, abruptly lost his job after serving at the company for over 30 years. Days after being terminated from his post, he took to social media to share his incredible" experience at Microsoft.

In a post on LinkedIn on April 15, Bogdan said, "My 33-year run with the wonderful Microsoft come to a close in February, when my job was eliminated." He said his "job elimination was the result of HR adopting the hub and spoke model for L&D that I was pitching".

Bogdan is in search for his “second career" and the “The simple start is via consulting".

As per his post, Bogdan had key role in three Microsoft products: Windows Phone, Zune, and Windows 95. His “biggest payoff", he said, came in last two years, when he had pitched and landed an L&D role in Windows.

Read his full post below:

"My 33-year run with the wonderful Microsoft come to a close in February, when my job was eliminated I spent the last 2 weeks at Microsoft trying to say a "proper goodbye" to my enormous second family."

I then spent the 2 weeks that followed in Chelan, half the time with family and half the time in solo reflection.

My entire MS career has been an incredible ride. The three products I am proudest of are Windows Phone, Zune, and Windows 95. But the biggest payoff for me came in these last 2 years, when I pitched and landed an L&D role in Windows. My premise was that, after successfully spreading a "learn-it-all" mindset throughout the org, it was time to spread a "teach-it-all" mindset to accompany this. I focused on organizing the learning investments for a 2,000-person org, and then worked to align that with learning & development offerings from our parent orgs and from central HR.

My job elimination was the result of HR adopting the hub & spoke model for L&D that I was pitching. Sadly, when my division already had their L&D team in place, there wasn't a seat at the table for me.

After abundant reflection, I have concluded that I am nowhere close to the "R word". There is still so much that I want to contribute. So now begins the journey of finding my second career.

The simple start is via consulting. I'm seeing consulting as a way to learn more about the industry and understand where my expertise can best advance the industry.

#OpenToWork is not expressive enough. More like

"Open To Anything: Let's Have A Deep Discussion; Let's Explore Together"."

