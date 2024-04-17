Microsoft L&D Director terminated after 3 decades at company: 'My job elimination was result of...'
In a post on LinkedIn on April 15, the former director of Learning and Development (L&D) at Microsoft said, “My 33-year run with the wonderful Microsoft come to a close in February, when my job was eliminated.”
Microsoft's Director of Learning and Development (L&D), Jeff Bogdan, abruptly lost his job after serving at the company for over 30 years. Days after being terminated from his post, he took to social media to share his incredible" experience at Microsoft.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message