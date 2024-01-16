Microsoft launches consumer version of Copilot AI assistant. Details here
Microsoft is opening up its AI assistant, Copilot, to customers and making the corporate version available to smaller companies. The company is selling a $20-a-month consumer version of Copilot with access to OpenAI's latest ChatGPT technology and image-creation features.
In this era of artificial intelligence, Microsoft is opening up its AI assistant to customers and making the corporate version available to smaller companies to increase the number of paying customers for the new services, Bloomberg reported.
