Microsoft launches consumer version of Copilot AI assistant. Details here

In this era of artificial intelligence, Microsoft is opening up its AI assistant to customers and making the corporate version available to smaller companies to increase the number of paying customers for the new services, Bloomberg reported.

The company is selling a $20-a-month consumer version of Copilot, with access to OpenAI's latest ChatGPT technology and image-creation features, said Redmond in an official statement.

Consumers with a cloud subscription to Office will be able to use Copilot to help answer questions, summarize data, and create content in Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The Washington-based software giant will get rid of the 300-subscription minimum for its enterprise service, it said as quoted by Bloomberg.

Office products are still one of the best ways for Microsoft to charge extra for artificial intelligence support, even after the company redesigned almost all of its products around OpenAI-based artificial intelligence tools.

Executives have said demand is unusually high, with Azure chief Scott Guthrie likening it to the lines outside shops to purchase Windows 95 software nearly three decades ago.

Jared Spataro, a Microsoft vice president stated that Microsoft has been testing the Office-based copilot, now called Copilot for Microsoft 365, since March. The company began selling it widely in November, as long as companies purchased at least 300 subscriptions.

“We have just never seen demand in the commercial space for a product like we are seeing for Copilot from Microsoft 365. We have had pressure I have never seen from small and medium businesses saying ‘why will you not let us buy this? Let us try it’," he said.

The company announced the new services ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos where Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella will speak in an interview with Bloomberg.

Microsoft’s consumer service, called Copilot Pro, offers similar features to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus at the same price, though the integration with Office differentiates their product, Spataro said.

The company plans to roll out a builder tool, similar to what OpenAI unveiled last year, to let individuals create their own Copilots for a specific topic, a service already available to enterprises.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

