As digital adoption continues to rise, the cybersecurity landscape has evolved significantly, driving demand for skilled security professionals. To address this skills gap and empower India's workforce for a career in cybersecurity, Microsoft on Tuesday launched a “first-of-its-kind" cybersecurity skilling program that aims to skill over 1 lakh learners by 2022.

The program is designed to give learners hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance, and identity. Microsoft said it will conduct these courses along with its strategic consortium of partners including CloudThat, Koenig, RPS, and Synergetics Learning. The course modules are designed to support all levels of learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey.

“Trust and security are at the heart of who we are as a company, and we work closely with governments, civil society and organizations across the world to help them stay secure. Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort. Microsoft is deeply committed to democratize skilling for all and this program is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all," said Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India.

Microsoft has introduced four new security, compliance, and identity certifications, of which the accredited certification for Fundamentals will be offered at zero-cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this initiative. Additionally, in collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, offers learners deeply discounted plans on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges.

This partnership is an extension of Microsoft's global skilling initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills. Over 3 million people have been skilled in India through this initiative. Microsoft is working closely with the government, industry, and civil society partners on several skilling initiatives to make India's youth future-ready.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.