Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India

“Trust and security are at the heart of who we are as a company, and we work closely with governments, civil society and organizations across the world to help them stay secure. Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort. Microsoft is deeply committed to democratize skilling for all and this program is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all," said Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}