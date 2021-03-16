BENGALURU: Microsoft Corp has announced the general availability of Azure Migration Program and FastTrack for Azure in India to simplify migration to cloud platforms for organizations. Azure is Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform that provides a range of cloud services including compute, analytics, storage and networking.

Azure Migration Program allows organizations to plan and implement Azure migration projects using Microsoft cloud adoption methodologies, tools, resources, and best practices.

FastTrack for Azure is a “no-cost, technical enablement program for seamless migration to Azure, with support for Windows Server, SQL Server, SAP, Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), app modernization, and data analytics," Microsoft said.

An effective cloud migration approach is critical for organizations to transform their business in a dynamic environment. Some of the factors that can impact seamless migration of workload to cloud are cost of operations, managing multiple servers, disaster recovery, compatibility with existing physical infrastructure, and latency issues.

“With Azure Migration Program and FastTrack for Azure, we aim to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and cloud journey with business-tailored guidance and support directly from our engineering teams. Both programs have been designed for organizations in the country to enable them bring innovations to market with agility and resilience by leveraging Microsoft Azure," said Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India.

Azure Migration Program offers curated, step-by-step training directly from Microsoft and cloud migration specialized partners for planning and implementing every aspect of migration. Under FastTrack for Azure, organizations are provided with direct assistance from Azure engineers and project managers.

Through Azure Migration Program and FastTrack for Azure, Microsoft aims to deliver a unified, integrated experience across Azure and partner migration tools so that organizations can identify the right tools for their migration scenario.

