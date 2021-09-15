Microsoft launches talent programme to skill 1.5 lakh Indian youths

BENGALURU: Microsoft India said on Wednesday it has launched the Future Ready Talent programme, bringing together a strategic group of partners to empower India’s youth with technology skills for employability. A collaborative internship programme for students in their second year of college and upwards, the initiative aims to impact over 1.5 lakh higher education students who will join the workforce between 2022 and 2024.

Under the programme, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), FutureSkills Prime, Ernst & Young (EY), GitHub, and Quess Corp along with Microsoft will provide a holistic skilling platform, connecting talent to opportunity.

Microsoft will provide learning modules and certifications through its learning platform, Microsoft Learn, skilling students on topics like cloud computing, data & Artificial Intelligence, and cybersecurity. AICTE will ensure the curriculum is aligned to the National Education Policy, 2020. Nasscom's Sector Skills Council will provide alignment of relevant courses to the National Occupational Standards, linking these courses on FutureSkills Prime.

EY will provide the technology and industry mentorship to students during their internship tenure and GitHub will provide students with free access to the best developer tools via the GitHub Student Developer Pack, as well as the opportunity to collaborate on projects with other developers on GitHub. Quess Corp will manage the learner experience and host a virtual career fair for participants, exposing them to career opportunities across the Microsoft customer and partner ecosystem.

“India's youth is among the country’s biggest competitive advantages. Empowering this talent with the right skills to be self-reliant will be foundational to our long-term growth. The Future Ready Talent Program provides a holistic skilling experience that connects learners more readily with new job opportunities," said Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India.

