Microsoft lays off 650 videogame workers
SummaryThe terminations mark the latest round of job cuts for game employees since the software giant’s purchase of Activision Blizzard.
Microsoft is laying off approximately 650 employees from its videogame business, the tech giant’s latest move to cut costs after its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year.
