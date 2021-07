Microsoft looks to tap into Oyo ahead of its IPO: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to invest in Indian hotel chain Oyo at a $9 billion valuation, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would be a prelude to Oyo's initial public offering (IPO) that is expected by the end of the year, the source said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would be a prelude to Oyo's initial public offering (IPO) that is expected by the end of the year, the source said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said earlier this month that Oyo would consider a potential public offering, but did not provide a timeline.

The deal may involve Oyo shifting to use Microsoft's cloud services, TechCrunch reported earlier on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

