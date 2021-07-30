Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Microsoft looks to tap into Oyo ahead of its IPO: Report

Microsoft looks to tap into Oyo ahead of its IPO: Report

The deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would be a prelude to Oyo's IPO that is expected by the end of the year
1 min read . 05:46 AM IST Reuters

  • Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said earlier this month that Oyo would consider a potential public offering, but did not provide a timeline
  • The deal may involve Oyo shifting to use Microsoft's cloud services

Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to invest in Indian hotel chain Oyo at a $9 billion valuation, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would be a prelude to Oyo's initial public offering (IPO) that is expected by the end of the year, the source said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said earlier this month that Oyo would consider a potential public offering, but did not provide a timeline.

The deal may involve Oyo shifting to use Microsoft's cloud services, TechCrunch reported earlier on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hotel aggregator, in which SoftBank Group Corp owns 46% stake and is one of its biggest bets, has endured months of layoffs, cost cuts and losses since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

