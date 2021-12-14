1 min read.Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 11:27 PM ISTBloomberg
The shares fell about 4.1% in their biggest intraday percentage decline since October 2020. The day’s drop erased more than $100 billion off its market valuation. Even with the decline, however, Microsoft remains up more than 45% this year.
Listen to this article
Microsoft Corp. fell sharply on Tuesday, with the software company leading a decline among megacap internet and technology stocks.
The shares fell about 4.1% in their biggest intraday percentage decline since October 2020. The day’s drop erased more than $100 billion off its market valuation. Even with the decline, however, Microsoft remains up more than 45% this year.
The day’s drop came on a broadly negative session for U.S. stocks, a slump that follows the latest data on inflation and comes ahead of key central bank decisions, notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to pivot toward a more hawkish stance on Wednesday. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.8%.