Microsoft masters the cloud game

Microsoft masters the cloud game2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
- Software titan’s cloud growth and profit margins accelerate despite intense competition
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Microsoft didn’t rebuild its business around a possible global crisis, but the nature and timing of the pandemic certainly played to its strengths.
Like its big tech peers, the software giant has seen some distinct benefits from the coronavirus outbreak that has otherwise crippled much of the world economy. A rush of businesses scrambling to make their operations remote has driven demand for cloud-based services, while workers and students stuck at home are snapping up devices like PCs and tablets. Many of them are also passing the extra time with videogames.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.