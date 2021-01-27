Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Microsoft masters the cloud game
Microsoft managed to deliver a forecast for the March quarter that was ahead of analysts’ estimates and to affirm that it expects another year of double-digit growth in both revenue and operating earnings for the fiscal year ending in June.

Microsoft masters the cloud game

2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Dan Gallagher , The Wall Street Journal

  • Software titan’s cloud growth and profit margins accelerate despite intense competition

Microsoft didn’t rebuild its business around a possible global crisis, but the nature and timing of the pandemic certainly played to its strengths.

Like its big tech peers, the software giant has seen some distinct benefits from the coronavirus outbreak that has otherwise crippled much of the world economy. A rush of businesses scrambling to make their operations remote has driven demand for cloud-based services, while workers and students stuck at home are snapping up devices like PCs and tablets. Many of them are also passing the extra time with videogames.

