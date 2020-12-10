Microsoft misfit helped lead company into game market

Microsoft misfit helped lead company into game market5 min read . 12:12 PM IST
- Eric Engstrom was part of rebellious team behind technology that paved way for Xbox
In the early 1990s, Microsoft Corp.’s Windows operating system was dominant for office applications but a loser in the world of computer games.
Windows inserted itself between game programs and the computer hardware in a way that slowed down graphics and animation. Game developers vastly preferred the DOS operating system, which didn’t gum up their special effects.
