Microsoft needs to open up more about its OpenAI dealings
Jonathan Weil , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Oct 2025, 03:48 pm IST
The company’s disclosures on its OpenAI stake are scant. That is no longer tenable.
How long can Microsoft expect investors to tolerate big losses from OpenAI without getting antsy? It’s hard to say when Microsoft won’t even provide a clear number for the size of the losses.
