Microsoft, NSDC tie up to provide digital skills to Indian youth

NEW DELHI: Microsoft and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday partnered to provide digital skills to more than 1 lakh youth in the country over the next 12 months amid the covid-19 crisis.

Microsoft will collaborate with NSDC’s eSkill India portal to provide free access to learning resources and conduct digital skilling awareness drives. The partnership is an extension of Microsoft’s global skilling initiative that seeks to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills.

“We are deeply invested in creating a digital skills ecosystem that prepares India’s workforce for jobs of the future," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, adding “our partnership with NSDC is a strong step in that direction, equipping learners with easily accessible tools and resources needed to succeed in a digital economy."

Microsoft’s learning resource center, Microsoft Learn will be integrated with the eSkill India digital platform to provide access to personalized learning paths and resources that are in-demand in today’s economy and are well-positioned to continue to grow in the future.

These learning paths will cover a broad range of skills, from entry-level digital literacy to advanced product-based skilling in critical technologies like AI and cloud computing, providing numerous opportunities for people to reskill and upskill.

eSkill India and Microsoft will co-host e-skilling events, webinars and virtual sessions across the country to support students, training partners and higher-education trainees enrolled under NSDC’s skill training programs. The sessions will be designed to drive digital literacy and provide insights into technologies like AI, machine learning and cloud computing among others.

“The collaboration aims at accelerating online learning for enhancing employability of the young workforce in a rapidly evolving digital environment. With focus on new-age and advanced skills, the initiative will meet the growing demands of our economy," said Manish Kumar, CEO & MD, NSDC.